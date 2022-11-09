November 09, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeFriday Night DrivePrep SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent Calendar
Local News | Bureau County Republican

La Moille Lions Club to host chicken dinner Nov. 10

Dine-in, carryout options available

By Shaw Local News Network

LaMoille (Shaw Media file photo )

The La Moille Lions Club will be hosting a chicken dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at 308 Howard St. in La Moille.

Dine-in will be available at the club. Participants also will be able to order carryout.

The dinner will include light, dark or tenders; potato; salad; and a dessert.

The cost of the event will be $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger.

The event also will feature the organization’s yearly 50/50 raffle. The public is invited to attend.