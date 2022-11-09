La Moille Lions Club to host chicken dinner Nov. 10

The La Moille Lions Club will be hosting a chicken dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at 308 Howard St. in La Moille.

Dine-in will be available at the club. Participants also will be able to order carryout.

The dinner will include light, dark or tenders; potato; salad; and a dessert.

The cost of the event will be $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger.

The event also will feature the organization’s yearly 50/50 raffle. The public is invited to attend.