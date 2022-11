The Princeton Street Department has announced the following garbage and recycling route changes for upcoming holidays:

• Friday, Nov. 11, routes will be picked up on Monday, Nov. 14.

• Thursday, Nov. 24, routes will be picked up on Monday, Nov. 28

• Friday, Nov. 25, routes will be picked up on Tuesday, Nov. 29

The city asks residents to set their garbage and recycling out by 5 a.m. For any questions, call the street department.