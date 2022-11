OSF St. Clare will host an ImpactLife blood drive from noon to 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 in the White Oak Conference Room at 530 Park Ave in Princeton.

Masks are optional, but appointments are required for this event. To schedule a time, call ImpactLife at 800-747-5401.

Those who give place from Nov. 14 through Jan. 15 will be offered their choice of a gift card or a donation to Feeding America.