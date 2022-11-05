November 05, 2022
Princeton Churches to provide free Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24

Dinner to be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

By Shaw Local News Network

The Evangelical Covenant Church is located at 24 N. Main St. in Princeton. (BCR file)

The Evangelical Covenant Church, New Hope Nazarene Church and St. Louis Catholic Church will be providing a free Thanksgiving Dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24 at 24 N. Main St. in Princeton.

There will be no dine-in option this year as meals will be available for curbside pick up or delivered to a home within a 15 mile radius of Princeton.

The meal will consist of turkey, mash potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green beans, dinner roll and a choice of apple or pumpkin pie.

This will be the 22nd year of providing a free Thanksgiving Dinner to anyone who wishes to have a meal. To register for this event visit www.eccprinceton.org/Thanksgiving or tall Tad Smith by 815-878-5473 by 5 p.m. on Nov. 23.

A free will offering will be taken and will benefit Our Table, a dinner ministry served at the 1st United Methodist Church in Princeton.