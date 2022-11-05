Princeton Churches to provide free Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24

The Evangelical Covenant Church, New Hope Nazarene Church and St. Louis Catholic Church will be providing a free Thanksgiving Dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24 at 24 N. Main St. in Princeton.

There will be no dine-in option this year as meals will be available for curbside pick up or delivered to a home within a 15 mile radius of Princeton.

The meal will consist of turkey, mash potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green beans, dinner roll and a choice of apple or pumpkin pie.

This will be the 22nd year of providing a free Thanksgiving Dinner to anyone who wishes to have a meal. To register for this event visit www.eccprinceton.org/Thanksgiving or tall Tad Smith by 815-878-5473 by 5 p.m. on Nov. 23.

A free will offering will be taken and will benefit Our Table, a dinner ministry served at the 1st United Methodist Church in Princeton.