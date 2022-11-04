November 04, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeFriday Night DrivePrep SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent Calendar
Local News | Bureau County Republican

OSF St. Clare to host Christmas and Mistletoe Markets events in early November

Events to be Nov. 4 and Nov. 8

By Shaw Local News Network
A large white tent welcomes staff, residents and OSF dignitaries to the blessing ceremony at OSF Healthcare Saint Clare Medical Center in Princeton on July 1, 2021.

OSF Healthcare Saint Clare Medical Center will be holding a Christmas Market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 in the North lobby and a Mistletoe Market from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 in the Corner Nook gift shop. Both events will be held at 530 Park Ave. E in Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

OSF St. Clare Medical Center will be hosting a Christmas Market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, in the north lobby and a Mistletoe Market from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 in the Corner Nook gift shop. Both events will be at 530 Park Ave. E in Princeton.

The Christmas Market is new for OSF St. Clare and will feature a variety of local vendors and artisans including Hillside and Vine Co., Christmas crafts, knit items, musical instruments, jewelry, wreath, decorative items and more.

The Mistletoe Market will feature holiday items in the gift shop including Christmas merchandise where visitors can enjoy refreshments and enter to win a special Christmas prize.

The tree of lights committee will also kick off its annual campaign at the Mistletoe Market. For more information visit osfhealthcare.org/calendar.