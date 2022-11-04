North Central Bank invite local high school seniors to enter scholarship opportunity

North Central Bank has announced a competition that enables Illinois high-school seniors to enter a statewide essay-writing contest.

The contest is a part of a program sponsored by Illinois Community Banks and the CBAI Foundation for Community Banking to increase public awareness of locally owned banks and their contributions to the community.

North Central Bank is a member of the Community Bankers Association of Illinois, which formed the Foundation in 1996. A monetary award in the amount of $1,000 a year for up to four years of higher education will be given to the author of the best essay submitted to the CBAI Foundation by a participating Illinois high-school senior.

Up to 11 additional first-place $1,000 awards and 12 second-place $500 awards are available throughout the state. An additional $500 will be awarded to the high school of the overall winner.

North Central Bank is also offering a local award with the same essays sent to the state competition will be judged locally.

The bank is working with local high schools to invite seniors to submit a one-page essay on the theme ‘How are fintechs impacting the banking industry?’

Information on the contest is available at the bank, at www.northcentralbank.com and local schools.

Essays must be submitted to NCB in Hennepin or Ladd by Feb. 15. The bank will then submit selected essays to the CBAI Foundation to be eligible for statewide competition.

Contact Amy at 815-894-2386 with any questions.