Logan Junior High announces first quarter Citizenship Award winners

Logan Junior High in Princeton has announced the recipients of its first quarter Citizenship Awards. These awards emphasize both curricular and extracurricular activities.

Guidelines in selecting the recipients included attitude and behaviors that reflect a concern for others, participation in school functions, responsible leadership, willingness to serve and mental and physical courage.

Fifth grade recipients were Theo Bonucci, Breanna Fetzer, Anthony Burt and Izaiah Fox. Sixth grade recipients were Reuel Pattar and Emma Dye.

Seventh grade recipients were Destiny Moore and Caleb Johnson. Eighth grade recipients were Ava Kyle and Kyle Chin.