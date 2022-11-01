Prairie Arts Council to host artist Ann Maxwell Weisbrod for month-long exhibit

The Prairie Arts Council will host Princeton native Ann Maxwell Weisbrod during the month of November at the Prairie Arts Center Gallery.

The event will kick off with an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, at 24 Park Ave E in Princeton.

Maxwell Weisbrod is a Princeton native and a graduate of Drake University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts and Education. She is a lifelong studio artist, with the philosophy that art is for everyone.

This interactive art play is for all ages and holds no judgement as it is also used in many therapy offices.

She has done many art shows, including Chicago and New York City. Her work has sold to buyers all over the world. She has a book called “Pick Your Nose and Make a Face” that has sold thousands all over the United States.

The PAC Gallery will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday in November.