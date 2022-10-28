Bureau County Pheasants Forever to host chili and hot dog supper Nov. 17

The Bureau County Pheasants Forever will be hosting a chili and hot dog supper at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Bureau County Metro Center, located at 837 Park Avenue West in Princeton.

The event will feature a live auction, silent auction, dinner, gun raffles, 50/50 tickets, ringneck youth gun raffle and more.

For tickets of more information contact Ken at 815-664-8005, Eric at 815-878-4132, Scott at 815-303-7626, Robin at 779-2398677, Kurt at 815-878-5690, Joe at 309-238-3710, Marvin at 815-878-0794 or Rich at 815-866-2441.