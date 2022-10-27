Local farm bureaus will host College Open House for Agriculture on Nov. 10

The Bureau, Marshall-Putnam and Stark County Farm Bureaus will be hosting a College Open House Day for Agriculture from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 at Birkey’s Farm Store in Henry.

This will look to provide an opportunity for area students to meet locally with representatives of the schools.

Schools who offer agriculture programs have been invited to attend including illinois State University, University of Illinois, Southern Illinois University, Western Illinois University, Black Hawk East, Joliet Junior College, Illinois Valley Community College, Sauk Valley Community College, Parkland College and Illinois Central College.

All sophomore, junior and senior students from high schools in Bureau, Marshall, Putnam and Stark Counties that are interested in pursuing a career in the agricultural field are invited to attend.

Open house hours will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 2 p.m.

For any questions regarding the day or know a student who would like to attend, contact your local farm bureau. Registration should be reported before Nov. 1 in order to assure adequate seating.