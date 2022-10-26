Ladd American Legion Auxiliary to meet Nov. 1

The Ladd American Legion Auxiliary will meet on 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Jack’s Tap, located at 129 E Devlin St. in Spring Valley.

The group will discuss the final events for the fall include obligation donations for 6-points, ‘Diddy Bags’ for Veterans in the nursing care facilities, the Amazon, Christmas gift cards for active servicemen, socks for Goodwill Stand Down and donations to food pantry.

Anyone eligible to join the auxiliary is welcomed. Contact Mary Ellen Reeves at 815-879-0870 to sign up for dinner or call 815-228-3629 for more information.