Evangelical Covenant Church in Princeton to hold Holiday GriefShare session on Nov. 7

The Evangelical Covenant Church will hold a ‘Surviving the Holidays’ GriefShare session from 1 to 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 at 24 N. Main St. in Princeton.

This session is designed to help people who are grieving a loved one’s death. Participants will learn how to deal with the changes, tips for surviving social events and to find hope for the future.

There is a $5 cost for a workbook, which is optional. Pre-registering is not necessary but helpful.

If you are interested in attending or need more information, call the church office at 815-875-2124.