Corteva Agriscience donates $4,000 to Royal Super Mart’s rural grocery project

Cornerstone Community Wellness has announced that Corteva Agriscience has donated $4,000 toward the Royal Super Mart’s rural grocery project as part of their community investment program.

“Investment from the local agricultural business community is so meaningful as we aim to improve the long-term sustainability of rural grocery,” Elizabeth Pratt, Cornerstone’s Executive Director said. “This donation toward our pilot program allows us to address food security, economic vibrancy and overall quality of life in Western Bureau County.”

Cornerstone Community Wellness curates opportunities for Sheffield and the surrounding rural communities to grow in physical, emotional and spiritual health.

As Cornerstone has evaluated the needs surrounding health and quality of life over the past seven years, they have gathered a better understanding of the relationship between individual health and a more broad approach to community health, which includes physical, social and economic indicators.

For more information, visit www.ccwell.org or www.royalsupermart.com.