October 20, 2022
Photos: Greenfield Retirement Home holds annual Paws on Park Avenue Parade

Humans and dogs dressed up in Halloween Costumes

By Shaw Local News Network
Greenfield Retirement Home held its 2nd Annual Paws on Park Avenue where humans and dogs strutted their stuff for Greenfield’s seniors down a prom premier-type runway.

Both humans and dogs alike dressed up in Halloween costumes, shared special talents and laughed along with the audience.

The dog parade featured a benefit bake sale with Greenfield’s homemade human and dog treats. All profits from the bake sale went to local area animal shelters, rescues and rehabs: The Tri-County Humane Society, Friends of Strays, 2nd Hand Ranch & Rescue and Bekah’s Bandits: A Wildlife Rehab.

Following the dog parade, a RUFF-le basket filled with various doggie delights was awarded to Goose, a miniature schnauzer.

The Top Dog award where the seniors voted for their favorite mutt was presented to Sophie, a goldendoodle, who dressed up in a Halloween pumpkin outfit.

Chris Thompson, activity director shared that there was an excellent turnout from the community for our 2nd annual Paws on Park Avenue dog parade. “

The seniors at Greenfield loved seeing all the dogs dressed in costume and the enthusiasm from the human companions and their furry friends was outstanding,” Thompson said.

Officer Sara Rokey and Lucy, the search and find bloodhound, also paid a special visit with the seniors at Greenfield before the parade. Lucy dressed up in a prison-stripes costume. (Photo provided by Chris Thompson)