Bureau county Genealogical Society to meet Oct. 27

The Bureau County Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. on Oct. 27 in their library at 629 S. Main St. in Princeton. The public is invited to this meeting and there is no charge.

Mark Cerveny from the Union Depot Railroad Museum in Mendota will present a program entitled ‘Iron Rails and Prairie Tales.’ Cerveny will provide a history of how railroads helped set up the Bureau and La Salle County areas.

The railroads were important to the history of the Illinois Valley and contributed to the prosperity of the area by providing the logistical support for other industries. They were also important for the coal mining industry since the railroads owned many of the mines which produced coal to operate the railroads.

Cerveny is a board member of the Mendota Museum and Historical Society.

For any questions, contact BCGS at 815-879-3133 during regular hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday or the first Saturday of the month.