Magnolia Township Preservation Association to host annual meeting Nov. 6

The Magnolia Township Preservation Association will hold its seventh annual meeting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 in the community room at the museum at 110 N. Peoria St. in Magnolia.

A brief business meeting will be held for the election of board members and the class of 1959 will share memories and reflections on their experiences growing up in Magnolia Township towns and schools.

Admission is free and refreshments will be served. The building is ADA accessible and ADA parking is located at the northeast corner of the parking lot with the entrance nearby on the east side of the building.