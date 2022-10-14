Nightmare Haunted Attraction returns to Bureau County’s Fairgrounds

As the weather turns chilly and the leaves begin to fall, the Nightmare Haunted Attraction returns yearly to the Bureau County Fairgrounds to provide a scare for all who enter.

The multi-barn scare show, located in Princeton, has already begun giving participants of all ages a chance to make it through one of Bureau County’s fall staples as it enters its 19th year.

Head of the Haunt, Dave Mead, and his team of actors, artists and designers have come together to create an interactive experience, complete with new props, scenes and scares.

Mead spends time during the show’s offseason, working to create a show that differs from the previous editions that looks to keep everyone on their toes.

While the show itself is still designed to scare people, Mead stated that the show is also geared to be as family-friendly as possible. This means less of a focus on gore and more on interactive and creative scenes filled with actors to give the participants a thrill.

“We’re a notch below some of the big haunts that go for the more gore and things like that,” Mead said. “A lot of our audience is smaller kids and families that come in. We have to be a haunt to attract the core audience, but you can’t be too over the top.”

The show takes you on a journey through sets that include a pirate cove, a funeral, a circus and much more in order to give visitors a thrill.

“We have some commercial stuff, but a lot of the items are non-commercial,” Mead said. “We built these. We’ve built up the whole thing.”

While the haunt doesn’t operate on a large budget like other area shows, the Nightmare Haunted Attraction uses it as an opportunity to get creative and create expensive looking effects, while utilizing what it has at its exposal.

“We are not behind the times, we just don’t have the equipment that others may have,” Mead said. “Our’s is a highly detailed walk-through. That is our signature. You don’t have to have a million dollars to entertain people and I think that we know the business now.”

The scare show serves as a fundraiser for the Bureau County Fairgrounds and is used to support the various projects and events it puts on all year long.

Tickets for the event are offered at $15 per person and can be purchased at the show’s front entrance. The haunt is open from 7 to 10 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in October.

Aside from the haunt, the fairgrounds hopes to offer goers a full experience complete with a bonfire for families and friends to enjoy as well as an area for food and a place to purchase shirts and other items from the haunt itself.

Photos of individuals and families at the show will also be taken a posted online free of charge on the event’s Facebook page.