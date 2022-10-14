Local Filmmaker to hold Halloween movie screening at Apollo Theater

Local Filmmaker, John Swanson, will be holding a showing of his film Unearthly Harvest at 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 at the Apollo Theater, located at 455 S. Main St. in Princeton.

This film begins with the strange and gruesome murders of two teens en route to a Halloween party when all of their lives are disrupted when an evil man named Desmond Samuelson arrives.

The showing is free to attend and donations will be accepted to help support the Covered Bridge Chorus.

Participants in this event are also encouraged to come in costume for the ongoing costume contest.