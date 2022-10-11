Bureau County Clerk candidates packed the Prouty Building for weekend forum

The Forum for Bureau County Clerk and Recorder, hosted by the Coalition for Constitutional Rights, was held Saturday and left standing room only at Princeton’s Prouty Building.

Incumbent Matthew Eggers and Challenger Dylan Benavidez squared off in front of a crowd of approximately 50 people to address matters regarding the duties of the office.

Eggers has been the Bureau County Clerk and Recorder for the last four years. He is a lifelong Princeton resident; married and has three young boys.

Benavidez is the challenger and is originally from Sheffield. He currently lives in Princeton.

Both candidates had the opportunity to answer questions regarding topics that organizers found relevant to the position. Patricia Grant served as the moderator.

Benavidez was asked the first question regarding his view of what duties were most important for the office. His response identified levying of taxes, preserving records and elections.

Eggers stated that taxing districts, election security, accounts payable and working with the County Board are the primary duties of the clerk’s office.

Regarding enhancements to the operations of the office, Eggers stated he had received a federal grant for the purposes of digitizing records. These will be available online through a secure third party site in the near future.

Benavidez cited operational websites and security training were needed from the office in his opinion.

Life experience and how it prepared each of them for the office was the following topic. Benavidez stated that his father is a farmer and his mother, who is a sergeant with the Bureau County Jail, have instilled a belief in hard work within him.

Eggers stated that he loves people and helping them when they need something in the courthouse. He is proud to have a family history of public service.

Eggers grandfather was Princeton Chief of Police for many years and served as a role model for him. Eggers previous work record included six years at Heartland Bank and Elmore Electric, respectively, where his duties included everything from accounts payable to dispatching.

Benavidez said that a tour as a foreign exchange student in France and graduating from high school early via Penn Foster, an online curriculum, has helped prepare him for the position of Clerk and Recorder. Benavidez then worked at McDonalds for two years and Heartland Bank.

Eggers credentials includes being a 2002 graduate of Princeton High School, IVCC and DeVry Technical College studying technology information systems.

Eggers stated that he continues to stay up to date with changes in the office through regular conferences and state training. Every month he meets with other County Clerks to discuss changes and issues related to their office.

Preserving the identities of the office users was the next area of concern as Eggers talked about programs that are currently being implemented that will provide a secure website for digital vital records, maintaining integrity and a property fraud alert system. He stated this should soon be operational.

Benavidez mentioned that he would like to speak with clerks in other counties, implement an email notification for people requesting vital records and provide email spoof training.

As far as election integrity, Benavidez believes the mail in ballot to be a good method, as well as the ballot drop box at the courthouse. Both candidates agreed that election judge training was important.

Eggers also stated that the tabulation and scanning equipment used is extensively tested before each election, by his office and the manufacturer. The ballot box at the courthouse is securely locked and in sight of cameras. Ballots are collected daily and the box is locked outside of election season.

The election for Bureau County Clerk and other county and statewide races will be held on Nov. 8. Contact the Bureau County Clerk’s office for more information.