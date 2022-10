Heartland Bank Princeton South employees presented a donation of $1,000 to the Zearing Child Enrichment Center in Princeton.

The proceeds of the annual Homestead Festival Fun Fair, sponsored and run by Heartland Bank, are donated annually to the day care center.

ZCEC Director Nicole Sampson accepted the check from Jessica Peterson, Rhiley Wallace and Sara Hudson.

This year was the 34th year the Homestead Festival Fun Fair was sponsored and run by Heartland Bank employees.