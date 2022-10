Garden Friends Garden Club of Tiskilwa will celebrate their 25 year anniversary at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 at St. Mary’s Church Hall located at 121 W. Main St.

The event will feature a harvest potluck dinner and attendees are asked to bring a dish to pass.

New members are welcome as the group meets from April to October on the second Thursday of the month.

Dues for the club are $10 a year. For more information, call Sandie at 815-646-4274 or Liz at 815-878-6167