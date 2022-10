The American Legion Auxiliary #125 will be hosting a chilli/soup dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 1548 W. Peru St. in Princeton.

The organization will be serving chilli, vegetable beef and california medley soup with drinks and dessert for $9. Chunder age three and under eat for free.

There will also be a quilt drawing. Proceeds from the event will support local veterans, their families and their communities.