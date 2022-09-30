Princeton Public Library to host Haunted Halloween program Oct. 4

The Princeton Public Library is kicking off the month of October with programming to get visitors in the Halloween spirit. The library will be hosting Terry Lynch’s “Haunted History” program at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Lynch is a nationally recognized actor and history enthusiast with a following throughout the state. His one man interactive presentations look to give audiences a new, first-person perspective on the people and events that make up our history and culture.

During this program Lynch will explore the chilling tales of the historical hauntings of the Midwest. Stories of the S.S. Eastland, Brookfield Zoo, Fort Dearborn Massacre and John Dillinger will be told, while learning a bit of history at the same time.

This program is not intended for younger audiences, it is recommended for grade 6 to adult.

For information on the October programs, visit the library’s website, princetonpl.org, or on Facebook, facebook.com/The-Princeton-Public-Library.