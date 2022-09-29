Passport Day to be held on Oct. 29 at Bureau County Courthouse

The Bureau County Courthouse will hold a Passport Day from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Circuit Clerk’s Office located at 700 South Main St. in Princeton.

Members of the public are invited to apply for their passport book or passport card. No appointment is needed and expedited service is available upon request for $60 extra fee.

Those looking to apply are asked to complete passport application, provide passport photos, birth or naturalization certificate, valid photo id, fees and any additional documentation.

For additional passport information, fees and forms, visit travel.state.gov.