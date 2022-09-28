First Congregational Church of Bureau to hold Fall Festival Dinner on Oct. 27

After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the First Congregational Church of Bureau will be hosting its annual Fall Festival Dinner and Bazaar at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27 in the fellowship hall at 101 W. Nebraska St. in Bureau.

The dinner, bake sale and bazaar will begin at 4 p.m. and serve until 6:30 p.m.

Bazaar items include dish clothes, knives, nuts, crafts and homemade rugs. There will also be a raffle with prizes.

The menu for the dinner includes chicken casserole, salads, rolls, homemade pies, desserts and beverages. The cost is $12 for adults, $6 for children 6-12 and children 5 and under are free.

Delivery and carry outs will be available. Tickets will be available at the door. The public is invited to attend.