September 28, 2022
Shaw Local
Princeton Public Library approaches the end of Library Card Sign Up Month

Drawing will be held at 3 p.m. on Sept. 30

By Shaw Local News Network

Princeton Public Library (Shaw File photo)

September is almost over and for the Princeton Public Library that means the end of Library Card Sign Up Month.

Patrons have until Sept. 30 to sign up for a library card and enter the drawing for one of three $50 chamber dollars gift certificates. The library will have treats available throughout the day and the drawing will be at 3 p.m.

The Princeton Public Library offers patrons of all ages a variety of resources and activities throughout the year in addition to a cafe that is open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

Applying for a library card can be done in person or online at www.princetonpl.org. To learn more information, visits the library’s website.