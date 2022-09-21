Second annual Neponset Park Improvement Golf Outing to be held Sept. 24

The second annual Neponset Park Improvement Golf Outing fundraiser will begin 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at Hidden Lake Country Club in rural Sheffield. The event is accepting groups to golf while supporting improvements in the Neponset community.

The tournament will begin at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start. The cost is $220 per four-person team, $55 a person, which covers golf fees, a cart and lunch. The tournament will follow a preferred-ball format.

Teams can register by calling Al Corwin at 815-303-0200. Registration can be completed the morning of the tournament.

Golfers also may purchase four mulligans for $10: one person max, two drive-extending throws per team. There also will be a 50/50 raffle and several door prizes.

Individuals and business can sponsor a hole for $50. For any questions, call Corwin or Mandy Donovan at 309-502-9050.

Lunch will be provided for team members at Hidden Lake after the tournament.

The Neponset Park Improvement Committee formed in 2019 to improve to Scott Park. Park projects include a veterans’ memorial, park pavilion, picnic tables and outdoor restroom facilities, among other projects.

Members of the committee include Dave Mueller, Jon Pickering, Mandy Donovan, Gail Pickering, Marty Golby and Clint Block.

The veterans memorial was completed in May 2021 and was dedicated on Memorial Day last year.

Fundraising is open for the park pavilion and restrooms, both to be located south of the Neponset Committee Building. Donations are accepted by visiting the Neponset Park Improvement Project GoFundMe page, mailing a check to the Neponset Park Improvement Committee at P.O. Box 309, Neponset, IL 61345, or visiting the Community State Bank in Neposet.

The Neponset Park Improvement Committee is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and donations are tax deductible.