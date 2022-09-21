Princeton Park District Foundation welcomes Jenn Conwell to its board

After a couple years off due to the Covid-19 pandemica, the Princeton Park District Foundation reconvened and welcomed a new board member, Jenn Conwell.

Conwell is the manager of the Princeton Closet and was born and raised in Princeton and a graduate of Princeton High School.

She has spent her career in corporate retail and customer service and stated that she is excited to be a part of the board.

“I am very excited to be a part of a board that gives back to this community and residents that call Princeton home,” Conwell said. “I’m looking forward to the future of the Park District Foundation and all this organization gives to the community.”

The Princeton Park District Foundation is a non-profit corporation, organized and operated for charitable, benevolent, leisure recreation and educational purposes.

The purpose of the Foundation is to support and promote parks and recreations services through providing financial leadership assistance. For more information about the Princeton Park District Foundation, contact Tammy Lange at the Princeton Park District.