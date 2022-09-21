Bureau County United Way announces upcoming Kickoff Week

The Bureau County United Way has announced activities for its upcoming Kickoff Week and an increased goal of $135,000 for this year.

The organization hopes to be able to allocate more funds to local agencies and increase the amount of support to its neighbors in need.

In its 2023 Campaign year, they will be giving financial support to Braveheart Children’s Advocacy Center, Bureau County 4-H, Bureau County American Red Cross, Bureau County Food Pantry, Bureau County Senior Center, The Center for Youth and Family Solutions, Freedom House, Gateway Services, Girl Scouts of Central Illinois, Prairie State Legal Services, Second Story Teen Center, Tri-County Opportunities Council, W.D. Boyce Council Boy Scouts of America and Youth Service Bureau of Illinois Valley.

In addition to its annual Lunch in the Park held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 at Soldiers and Sailors Park, they are teaming up with the Princeton Chamber and Farmer’s Market in hosting a family-fun, Little Blue Truck Helps United Way, event 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 24.

United Way invites the public to help kickoff its campaign and introduce a Dolly Parton Imagination Library local chapter at this event.

Participants can enjoy Flour House brew, Sullivan’s donuts, Sayler’s apple cider donuts, Mother Moonstone Storytime on the hour, book fair, crafts hosted by 4-H, face painting, balloon twisting and meet the Little Blue Truck and his friends from the farm at the Miller Petting Zoo.

The group also asks the public to check their mail and consider a donation.