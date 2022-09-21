September 21, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBet Chicago SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent Calendar
Local News | Bureau County Republican

2022 Homestead Car Show winners announced

By Shaw Local News Network

Organizers have announced the winners of the 2022 Homestead Car Show which took place in Princeton. (BCR Photo/Mike Vaughn)

Organizers have announced the winners of the 2022 Homestead Car Show which took place in Princeton. The winners are as follows:

Antique - Pre 1948

1. Lee Fonken, Romance, Ar - 1925 Ford Model T

Restored/Original 1960-1969

1. Ronier Monier, Sparland - 1969 Chevy Chevelle

2. Steve Lewkowycz, Princeton - 1969 Olds Toronado

Restored/Original 1990-2009

1. Rod Monier, Sparland - 2000 Ford Crown Victoria LX

2. Keith and Teresa Haga, Galva - 1991 Pontiac Sunbird

Restored/Original 2010-present

1. Celena Toepper, Sparland - 2022 Ford Bronco

2. Jim Reynolds, Streator - 2017 Dodge Challenger T/A +

3. Ricky Smith, Marseilles - 2010 Dodge Challenger

Trucks 2WD - All

1. Wally Theobald, Varna - 1986 Chevy Silverado

2. Scott Werkau, DePue - 1989 Shelby Dakota

3. Mark Dixon, Wyanet - 2011 GMC PIckup

Trucks 4x4 - All

1. Max Wollerman, Sheffield - 2013 Ford F-150

2. Beau Sabotta, Putnam - 2004 Chevy 2500 HD Duramax

Restored/Original Trucks - All

1. Kim Longman, Bradford - 1975 Ford Ranger F-250 XLT

2. Duane Schoof, Varna - 1987 Dodge Ram

Street Machines Pre-1959

1. John Dennis, Oneida - 1955 Chevy 210

Street Machines 1960-1969

1. Dwayne Jackson, Princeton - 1962 Ford Falcon

Street Machines 1970-1979

1. Todd Obenhaus, Princeton - 1970 Plymouth Satellite

Street Machines 1980-1989

1. Tom Danhof, Sparta - 1984 Chevy Monte Carlo

Street Machines 1990-2009

1. Doug Roberts, Mahomet - 1999 Pontiac Firebird

Special interest

1. Karl Wolleman, Sheffield - 1976 Ford Gran Torino

2. Kyle Evans, Princeton - 1966 Jeep CJ5

3. Jaden Williams, Princeton - 2004 Dodge Stratus

Street Rods

1. Dwayne Jackson, Princeton - 1927 Ford T

2. Paul Green, Princeton - 1941 Willys Coupe

Custom

1. Dennis Guither, Princeton - 1958 Chevy Belair

Corvettes

1. Dan Drollinger, Henry - 1992 Chevy Corvette

Import

1. Joe Waller, Rantoul - 2009 BMW 335 I

Race Car/Pro Street

1. Chad Stewart and Lori Fritz, Princeton - 1957 Chevy Belair

Unfinished

1. Charlie Ortiz, Princeton - 1954 Chevy Belair

2. Tyler Wolf, Princeton - 1957 Seagrave Ariel firetruck

3. Joe Schepley, Princeton - 1972 GMC K2500

Rat Rod

1 Kyle Jackson, Princeton - 1941 Chevy Pickup

Motorcycles, Modified/Custom

1. Mike Neahring, New Bedford - 2014 Harley Breakout

2. Harold Everson, Wyanet - 2014 Harley Softail Slim