2022 Homestead Car Show winners announced

Organizers have announced the winners of the 2022 Homestead Car Show which took place in Princeton. The winners are as follows:
Antique - Pre 1948
1. Lee Fonken, Romance, Ar - 1925 Ford Model T
Restored/Original 1960-1969
1. Ronier Monier, Sparland - 1969 Chevy Chevelle
2. Steve Lewkowycz, Princeton - 1969 Olds Toronado
Restored/Original 1990-2009
1. Rod Monier, Sparland - 2000 Ford Crown Victoria LX
2. Keith and Teresa Haga, Galva - 1991 Pontiac Sunbird
Restored/Original 2010-present
1. Celena Toepper, Sparland - 2022 Ford Bronco
2. Jim Reynolds, Streator - 2017 Dodge Challenger T/A +
3. Ricky Smith, Marseilles - 2010 Dodge Challenger
Trucks 2WD - All
1. Wally Theobald, Varna - 1986 Chevy Silverado
2. Scott Werkau, DePue - 1989 Shelby Dakota
3. Mark Dixon, Wyanet - 2011 GMC PIckup
Trucks 4x4 - All
1. Max Wollerman, Sheffield - 2013 Ford F-150
2. Beau Sabotta, Putnam - 2004 Chevy 2500 HD Duramax
Restored/Original Trucks - All
1. Kim Longman, Bradford - 1975 Ford Ranger F-250 XLT
2. Duane Schoof, Varna - 1987 Dodge Ram
Street Machines Pre-1959
1. John Dennis, Oneida - 1955 Chevy 210
Street Machines 1960-1969
1. Dwayne Jackson, Princeton - 1962 Ford Falcon
Street Machines 1970-1979
1. Todd Obenhaus, Princeton - 1970 Plymouth Satellite
Street Machines 1980-1989
1. Tom Danhof, Sparta - 1984 Chevy Monte Carlo
Street Machines 1990-2009
1. Doug Roberts, Mahomet - 1999 Pontiac Firebird
Special interest
1. Karl Wolleman, Sheffield - 1976 Ford Gran Torino
2. Kyle Evans, Princeton - 1966 Jeep CJ5
3. Jaden Williams, Princeton - 2004 Dodge Stratus
Street Rods
1. Dwayne Jackson, Princeton - 1927 Ford T
2. Paul Green, Princeton - 1941 Willys Coupe
Custom
1. Dennis Guither, Princeton - 1958 Chevy Belair
Corvettes
1. Dan Drollinger, Henry - 1992 Chevy Corvette
Import
1. Joe Waller, Rantoul - 2009 BMW 335 I
Race Car/Pro Street
1. Chad Stewart and Lori Fritz, Princeton - 1957 Chevy Belair
Unfinished
1. Charlie Ortiz, Princeton - 1954 Chevy Belair
2. Tyler Wolf, Princeton - 1957 Seagrave Ariel firetruck
3. Joe Schepley, Princeton - 1972 GMC K2500
Rat Rod
1 Kyle Jackson, Princeton - 1941 Chevy Pickup
Motorcycles, Modified/Custom
1. Mike Neahring, New Bedford - 2014 Harley Breakout
2. Harold Everson, Wyanet - 2014 Harley Softail Slim