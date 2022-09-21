2022 Homestead Car Show winners announced

Organizers have announced the winners of the 2022 Homestead Car Show which took place in Princeton. The winners are as follows:

Antique - Pre 1948

1. Lee Fonken, Romance, Ar - 1925 Ford Model T

Restored/Original 1960-1969

1. Ronier Monier, Sparland - 1969 Chevy Chevelle

2. Steve Lewkowycz, Princeton - 1969 Olds Toronado

Restored/Original 1990-2009

1. Rod Monier, Sparland - 2000 Ford Crown Victoria LX

2. Keith and Teresa Haga, Galva - 1991 Pontiac Sunbird

Restored/Original 2010-present

1. Celena Toepper, Sparland - 2022 Ford Bronco

2. Jim Reynolds, Streator - 2017 Dodge Challenger T/A +

3. Ricky Smith, Marseilles - 2010 Dodge Challenger

Trucks 2WD - All

1. Wally Theobald, Varna - 1986 Chevy Silverado

2. Scott Werkau, DePue - 1989 Shelby Dakota

3. Mark Dixon, Wyanet - 2011 GMC PIckup

Trucks 4x4 - All

1. Max Wollerman, Sheffield - 2013 Ford F-150

2. Beau Sabotta, Putnam - 2004 Chevy 2500 HD Duramax

Restored/Original Trucks - All

1. Kim Longman, Bradford - 1975 Ford Ranger F-250 XLT

2. Duane Schoof, Varna - 1987 Dodge Ram

Street Machines Pre-1959

1. John Dennis, Oneida - 1955 Chevy 210

Street Machines 1960-1969

1. Dwayne Jackson, Princeton - 1962 Ford Falcon

Street Machines 1970-1979

1. Todd Obenhaus, Princeton - 1970 Plymouth Satellite

Street Machines 1980-1989

1. Tom Danhof, Sparta - 1984 Chevy Monte Carlo

Street Machines 1990-2009

1. Doug Roberts, Mahomet - 1999 Pontiac Firebird

Special interest

1. Karl Wolleman, Sheffield - 1976 Ford Gran Torino

2. Kyle Evans, Princeton - 1966 Jeep CJ5

3. Jaden Williams, Princeton - 2004 Dodge Stratus

Street Rods

1. Dwayne Jackson, Princeton - 1927 Ford T

2. Paul Green, Princeton - 1941 Willys Coupe

Custom

1. Dennis Guither, Princeton - 1958 Chevy Belair

Corvettes

1. Dan Drollinger, Henry - 1992 Chevy Corvette

Import

1. Joe Waller, Rantoul - 2009 BMW 335 I

Race Car/Pro Street

1. Chad Stewart and Lori Fritz, Princeton - 1957 Chevy Belair

Unfinished

1. Charlie Ortiz, Princeton - 1954 Chevy Belair

2. Tyler Wolf, Princeton - 1957 Seagrave Ariel firetruck

3. Joe Schepley, Princeton - 1972 GMC K2500

Rat Rod

1 Kyle Jackson, Princeton - 1941 Chevy Pickup

Motorcycles, Modified/Custom

1. Mike Neahring, New Bedford - 2014 Harley Breakout

2. Harold Everson, Wyanet - 2014 Harley Softail Slim