Illinois Valley Toy Run set for Sunday, Oct. 16

The 18th Annual Illinois Valley Toy Run and Car Show will be held from 8 am. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16 at Soldiers & Sailors Park on South Main St. in Princeton across from the Court House.

Entry fee is a new $10 unwrapped toy for a boy or girl of any age. There will be door prizes, a 50-50 drawing and Music provided by AMC Sound & DJ Service.

There will be a driver’s meeting at 11:15 a.m. with a 40-mile round trip “Countryside Cruise” exploring historic sights like the Red Covered Bridge and Captain Swift Bridge and featuring a drive through Psycho Silo Saloon.

For more information, call 815-833-1901.