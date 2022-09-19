Henry man killed in Bureau County motorcycle crash near Tiskilwa

A 65-year-old Henry man died Sunday following a motorcycle crash in rural Bureau County, said Bureau County Sheriff James Reed.

At about 2:22 p.m. Sunday, Bureau County Sheriff deputies responded to the scene of a motorcycle crash on 1900 East Street, two miles south of Tiskilwa.

A black and white 1993 Harley Davidson motorcycle appeared to have lost control while traveling south on 1900 East Street. The driver was later pronounced dead at OSF St. Clare Medical Center in Princeton.

The name of the man is being withheld at this time, pending notification of his family. The crash is under investigation by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office and Bureau County Coroner Janice Wamhoff.

Tiskilwa Fire and Ambulance responded as well as Princeton Fire Department.