September 16, 2022
Shaw Local
Local News | Bureau County Republican

St. Matthews in Princeton to host spaghetti dinner to benefit children’s advocacy center

Event will be held Sept. 24

By Shaw Local News Network

St. Matthews Lutheran Church will host a spaghetti supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at 416 E. Dover Rd in Princeton. The supper will be in the church fellowship hall.

The proceeds from the event will benefit Braveheart Children’s Advocacy Center.

The meal is $8 a person and $6 for children 12 and younger. Children ages three and younger eat for free.

Carry outs will be available. There also will be a raffle for themed baskets to benefit Braveheart. Raffle tickets are $1 each or six for $5.

For information, email StMatthewsPrinceton@gmail.com or call 815-879-6491.