St. Matthews in Princeton to host spaghetti dinner to benefit children’s advocacy center

St. Matthews Lutheran Church will host a spaghetti supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at 416 E. Dover Rd in Princeton. The supper will be in the church fellowship hall.

The proceeds from the event will benefit Braveheart Children’s Advocacy Center.

The meal is $8 a person and $6 for children 12 and younger. Children ages three and younger eat for free.

Carry outs will be available. There also will be a raffle for themed baskets to benefit Braveheart. Raffle tickets are $1 each or six for $5.

For information, email StMatthewsPrinceton@gmail.com or call 815-879-6491.