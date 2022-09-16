Princeton awarded $10,000 urban forestry grant

The City of Princeton has been awarded a $10,000 urban forestry grant with a $10,000 matching in-kind contribution to complete tree inventories and develop a management plan for its urban forest.

The funds were provided by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Urban and Community Forestry Core Grant Program. The grant is administered by The Morton Arboretum and the Chicago Region Trees Initiative.

“The main goal of the tree inventory is to maximize public benefits while minimizing public costs in managing our city trees as a vital community resource,” City Manager Theresa Wittenauer said. “Thanks to this collaborative grant, we’ll be able to become more strategic and forward-thinking when it comes to the work we do on city trees.”

With the funds, the Princeton Tree Committee updated and adopted a new municipal tree ordinance and inventoried all city trees located in public spaces, including the cemeteries.

With the funds, the Princeton Tree Committee updated and adopted a new municipal tree ordinance and inventoried all city trees located in public spaces, including the cemeteries. (submitted photo)

Included in the project were the setting of short and long-term urban forestry goals, identifying urban forest management action items and identifying specifications for planting. The city also reviewed and adopted its first Urban Forestry Plan.

“Urban trees are critical infrastructure for a community and this funding helps to protect one of its most important resources,” said Lydia Scott,director of CRTI. “Trees clean our air and water, reduce flooding and heat, improve our mental and physical health and provide important habitat for birds and other wildlife.”

The grants look to provide communities with a better understanding of the urban forest areas they’re managing by revealing an estimated number of trees, their size, condition and species.

The inventories will also identify opportunities to increase planting, and will inform the development of a comprehensive, long-term urban forest management plan.