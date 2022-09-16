Freedom House welcomes Randy Mullin to its board of directors

Freedom House has announced that Randy Mullin, MD, has been elected to its Board of Directors.

“(Mullin)’s professional experience and personal commitment to and our mission will be major assets for our Board,” said Executive Director Michael Zerneck.

Mullin is a graduate of Manlius High School, the University of Illinois, the University of Illinois College of Medicine and the Rockford School of Medicine Family Medicine. He retired after forty years as a family physician and has served as an interim minister in three congregations in Henry and Mercer counties over the past eight years.

”We are very pleased to have Dr. Mullin join us,” said Board President Diana Whitney. “We know he will be of great help to the agency and we all look forward to his tenure. His leadership in Geneseo is well known, and his interest in the work of Freedom House makes him an important addition to the Board.”

Mullin stated that he was looking forward to joining the Board of Directors of Freedom House and looks forward to the future with the organization.

“I am cognizant of Freedom House from its inception and firmly believe that there is still much to be done on behalf of some of our most vulnerable citizens: adults and children,” Mullin said. “I am honored to join this group.”

Freedom House is a non-profit 501c3 corporation and is a domestic and sexual violence agency for Bureau, Henry, Marshall, Putnam, and Stark counties, headquartered in Princeton