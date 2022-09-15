Bureau County Genealogical Society to meet on Sept. 22

The Bureau County Genealogical Society had to cancel their July meeting due to Covid but will now meet at 7 p.m. on Sept. 22 at the library at 629 S. Main St. in Princeton.

Hal Adkins of La Moille will make a visual presentation titled “Old Photographs, Giving them a New Life.”

The presentation will include examples of photographs before and after restoration. Those attending may bring photos to learn what can be done to restore them.

Adkins got his first ‘real’ camera in 1971 and began offering his photographic skills to the area the next year. Even before opening his studio, Hal Adkins Photo, in June of 1978 he was helping customers share their old photographs with copy photo work, aided by a black and white darkroom in his basement.

With the advancement of digital photography, the ability to improve upon the copy and restoration process was enhanced and became an often-used and popular service of his business.

Adkins also authored of the humor book “Hal Adkins Aint’s Normal” in 2011 and the recently published “A Week and a Day,” novel that is primarily a mystery that also includes elements of romance, action, history and a touch of sci-fi/fantasy.

This meeting is open to the public. For any questions contact BCGS at 815-879-3133 during regular hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday or the first Saturday of the month.