Bureau County 2021 audit report shows revenue increase by $9.9 million

Bureau County received a clean audit report Tuesday.

The Bureau County Board heard a presentation on the county’s 2021 audit from Matt Schueler from WipFli. The report included overall reports from the county and also independent reports from the county and circuit clerk’s offices.

The audit company reported an unmodified opinion on the county’s basic financial statements and its compliance with each major federal program. No major financial findings of concern were reported.

In the fiscal year 2021, Bureau County expended $1,804,348 of federal funds and $987,937 of COVID-19 funds. The COVID-19 funds were divided into seven different programs and variations throughout the county.

Bureau County’s net pension assets increased from $4.3 million to $10.7 million as a result of good investment returns, the auditor said. The county also paid $455,000 in principal on long-term debt in 2021.

Last year, the county’s general fund increased $203,000 in state income; $163,000 in sales tax and $222,000 in replacement tax over the fiscal year of 2020.

“We are seeing this across the board in all of the counties, where state income tax, sales tax and replacement tax have been increasing,” Schueler said. “These have been increasing at the local county level.”

The county’s total revenue increased by $9.9 million due, in part, to three large factors. These factors include $6.3 million in new Governmental Accounting Standards Board regulations, $500,000 increase in drug forfeiture and $600,000 increase in income and sales tax.

While these were the key factors in the increase, many other smaller factors played a part in the increase.

After a quick question-and answer-session, the board voted unanimously to approve the 2021 audit by WipFli and place it on file.

In other board news, Dave Mueller was appointed as a Neponset Fire Protection District trustee through May 2025 and Michael J. Glassburn was appointed to Fairfield Drainage and Levee District through September 2025.

The Bureau County Board also unanimously approved a $2 an hour wage increase for appointed and exempt salary employees effective Aug. 1.