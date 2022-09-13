Bureau County 4-Her competes in 2022 Master Showmanship Contest

Illinois’ best junior livestock exhibitors tested their skills showing beef, swine, and sheep Friday, August 12 in the Master Showmanship contest during the Illinois State Fair.

This competition invited 4-H members ages 14 to 18 years to display their showmanship skills across three species. The 4-Hers were judged on their ability to handle each animal, knowledge of the species and animal husbandry, as well as overall showmanship skills.

This year marked the first time a Bureau County member competed in the event. Cameron Lillie, of Wyanet, qualified through the Bureau County competition and was able to travel to the state fair and exhibit during the contest.

In Master Showmanship, exhibitors start with their own animals before switching to show two other species. As a requirement, it is up to the participants to secure the animals to be used for the state contest. This gives the participants experience while they work out the animal swaps among themselves and their peers with assistance from adults.

Top individuals won $500, a special show box, belt buckle, embroidered boot bag and banner. In addition to overall contest winners, prizes were also awarded to the top three winners for beef, swine and sheep.

The prizes include gift cards and banners. Every showmanship contestant received a gift card, a Smart Bucket and special Master Showmanship T-shirt.

“This was one of the most fun things in agriculture,” Lillie said

This year marked the 22nd Annual Master Showmanship Contest held at the Illinois State Fair.