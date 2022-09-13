September 12, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBet Chicago SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent Calendar
Local News | Bureau County Republican

Bureau County 4-Her competes in 2022 Master Showmanship Contest

Cameron Lillie, of Wyanet, competed in the event

By Shaw Local News Network
Cameron Lillie, member of the Manlius Boys and Girls 4-H Club competed in the 2022 Master Showmanship Contest at the Illinois State Fair. He was Bureau County’s first contestant in this annual event.

Cameron Lillie, member of the Manlius Boys and Girls 4-H Club competed in the 2022 Master Showmanship Contest at the Illinois State Fair. He was Bureau County’s first contestant in this annual event. (Photo provided by Jill Frueh)

Illinois’ best junior livestock exhibitors tested their skills showing beef, swine, and sheep Friday, August 12 in the Master Showmanship contest during the Illinois State Fair.

This competition invited 4-H members ages 14 to 18 years to display their showmanship skills across three species. The 4-Hers were judged on their ability to handle each animal, knowledge of the species and animal husbandry, as well as overall showmanship skills.

This year marked the first time a Bureau County member competed in the event. Cameron Lillie, of Wyanet, qualified through the Bureau County competition and was able to travel to the state fair and exhibit during the contest.

In Master Showmanship, exhibitors start with their own animals before switching to show two other species. As a requirement, it is up to the participants to secure the animals to be used for the state contest. This gives the participants experience while they work out the animal swaps among themselves and their peers with assistance from adults.

Top individuals won $500, a special show box, belt buckle, embroidered boot bag and banner. In addition to overall contest winners, prizes were also awarded to the top three winners for beef, swine and sheep.

The prizes include gift cards and banners. Every showmanship contestant received a gift card, a Smart Bucket and special Master Showmanship T-shirt.

“This was one of the most fun things in agriculture,” Lillie said

This year marked the 22nd Annual Master Showmanship Contest held at the Illinois State Fair.