Bureau County Fairgrounds to host Homestead Festival Flea Market on Sept. 11

Bureau County Fairgrounds will host the Homestead Festival Flea Market from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept 11. Vendors will be selling inside the buildings in case of rain.

October will also be a busy month at the Fairgrounds with Nightmare Haunted Attraction on Friday and Saturday nights starting Oct 1 and running through Oct 29. If anyone is interested in volunteering at the haunt call 815-303-2905.

Princeton’s Halloween Parade is 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 5:30 on Main Street with performances by the Dancing Witches at the Fairgrounds to follow.

Earlier on Oct. 8 there will be a Halloween Garage Sale at the fairgrounds. The Sweet Repeat Kids Consignment sale will be at the fairgrounds from Oct. 6 through Oct. 8.

There will also be another flea market on Sunday Oct. 16.