September 09, 2022
Shaw Local
Bureau County Fairgrounds to host Homestead Festival Flea Market on Sept. 11

More October events to follow

By Shaw Local News Network

Homestead Flea Market (BCR photo)

Bureau County Fairgrounds will host the Homestead Festival Flea Market from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept 11. Vendors will be selling inside the buildings in case of rain.

October will also be a busy month at the Fairgrounds with Nightmare Haunted Attraction on Friday and Saturday nights starting Oct 1 and running through Oct 29. If anyone is interested in volunteering at the haunt call 815-303-2905.

Princeton’s Halloween Parade is 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 5:30 on Main Street with performances by the Dancing Witches at the Fairgrounds to follow.

Earlier on Oct. 8 there will be a Halloween Garage Sale at the fairgrounds. The Sweet Repeat Kids Consignment sale will be at the fairgrounds from Oct. 6 through Oct. 8.

There will also be another flea market on Sunday Oct. 16.