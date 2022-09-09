Bureau Bulldogs 4-H Club to kick off new year Oct. 5

The Bureau Bulldogs 4-H Club will be kicking off the new 4-H year and inviting youth ages 5-18 to join its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Leepertown Township Library in Bureau.

Meetings will be held on the first Wednesday of every month throughout the 2022-23 4-H year.

4-H is a large out of school youth organization that looks to provide youth with community, mentors and learning opportunities to develop the skills they need to create positive change in their lives and communities.

The Mission of University of Illinois Extension is to provide practical education you can trust to help people, businesses and communities solve problems, develop skills and build a better future. University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. For information, visit extension.illinois.edu/blmp .

For questions or information, call University of Illinois Extension – Bureau, La Salle, Marshall, Putnam Unit Office at 815-875-2878.

If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, please indicate when registering or contact the Extension office. Extension offices are located in Princeton, Ottawa, Henry and in Oglesby on IVCC campuses.