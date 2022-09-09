2022 Central Bank Homestead Medallion Hunt clues

Clues will be released at 5 p.m. daily until the medallion has been found.
Clue #1: This year’s Homestead Medallion Hunt is underway
Good luck to all of you as you play
This year’s theme is “Small Town Big Heart”
This game is much harder than throwing a dart
The colors for the year are blue and white
Be aware of others as you look day and night
Clue #2: The race is to see who can find it the fastest
The bar is set high but we know you can pass this
Keep your search within the city lines
When you’re all grown up, you will remember these times
After clue #2 you’re one step closer to the spot
Everyone learned a little bit, but we didn’t share a lot
Clue #3: Many of you are playing our game
In hopes of a little fame
But don’t get blue trying to understand our clues
The path will lead you through
Let your feet hit the concrete
For riding in the parade is a real treat
Clue #4: We are now on clue #4!
This year’s hunt is on a different playing field than ever before
Park yourself, grab a snack & pull out a map
The location may be a little rocky so put on your thinking cap
Winning a thousand dollars you will become homestead royalty
From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for your continued loyalty
Clue #5: As you search stop to get some ice cream
Enjoy as you may have realized the dream
Make sure to look all around the shed
Before you head off to bed
Hopefully you have enjoyed the search this year
Better luck next time and please don’t shed a tear