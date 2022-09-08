Judges of Bureau, Grundy and La Salle counties team up to help students in need

The judges of the 13th Judicial Circuit, comprised of Bureau, Grundy and La Salle Counties, have joined a statewide initiative sponsored by the Illinois Judges Association to help local students in need prepare for the school year.

The donation by the judges of the 13th Judicial Circuit to the Regional Office of Education for their Student Services Department will provide needed supplies to assist local students.

“(I’m) proud that all judges of the 13th Judicial Circuit contributed to provide students in need with the greater possibility of success,” Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan said.

La Salle County is among the counties served by Regional Office of Education #35, where the donation will provide school supplies for students experiencing hardships.

Regional Superintendent Christopher Dvorak thanked the judges for their donation.

“The contribution of the judges of the 13th Judicial Circuit will assist some of the most needy students of La Salle County succeed in the coming school year,” Dvorak said.