Photos: Princeton Public Arts Committee unveils Columbus Street - LoveJoy Walkway

The Princeton Public Arts Committee unveiled the Columbus Street and LoveJoy walkway project on Wednesday during a ceremony honoring honoring Richard “Dick” Nelson and the Nelson family who donated funds to make the project possible.

The city also unveiled the plaque to honor Nelson and his dedication. Nelson was the founder of Advanced Asphalt Company, Tri-County Materials Inc., TCI Manufacturing and Pavement Maintenance Services Inc.

Members of the Nelson family, Princeton Public Arts Committee and City Officials were on hand Wednesday to officially unveil the project to the public.