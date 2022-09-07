September 07, 2022
Photos: Princeton Public Arts Committee unveils Columbus Street - LoveJoy Walkway

Project made possible by the Nelson family

By Scott Anderson

The Princeton Public Arts Committee dedicated it's Columbus Street LoveJoy walkway, and unveiling the plaque honoring Richard "Dick" Nelson and the Nelson family who donated the funds that made the project possible on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 in Princeton. Here, Leanne Martin, points to the plaque honoring her father with her mother Judy and brother Steve. Nelson was the founder of Advanced Asphalt Company, Tri-County Materials Inc. TCI Manufacturing and Pavement Maintence Services Inct. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

The Princeton Public Arts Committee unveiled the Columbus Street and LoveJoy walkway project on Wednesday during a ceremony honoring honoring Richard “Dick” Nelson and the Nelson family who donated funds to make the project possible.

The city also unveiled the plaque to honor Nelson and his dedication. Nelson was the founder of Advanced Asphalt Company, Tri-County Materials Inc., TCI Manufacturing and Pavement Maintenance Services Inc.

Members of the Nelson family, Princeton Public Arts Committee and City Officials were on hand Wednesday to officially unveil the project to the public.

