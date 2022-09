Nativity of our Lord Parish, located at 510 Richard A. Mautino Dr. in Spring Valley, will hold a luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, in the church hall.

The ravioli made at the parish will be served along with many other warm dishes, salads and desserts.

Carryout will be available and tickets will be available at the door for $10.