La Moille to host pinewood derby races at annual Playin’ in the Park event Sept. 18

The La Moille Park will be hosting pinewood derby races at the annual Playin’ in the Park fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 18. The races are open to all youth and adults that want to bring a car. Older cars that were built years ago or cars recently built are allowed.

Car building kits can be obtained from online websites or local large box stores. Building rules are available on pinewood derby websites.

The races will feature three classes including Scouts first and second, Youth Outlaw first and second, Adult Outlaw first and second and a final competition as King of the Hill. The Outlaw classes are for non-scouts of any age group.

La Moille Park is at 206 Gurney Street in La Moille and the Playin’ in the Park fundraiser will use the money raised to build a basketball/hockey court at the park for community use.

Additional activities during the one-day event include a community worship service at 9 a.m., the vendor show and the silent auction which will start at 10:30 a.m.

The Hot Rodders’ Reunion Car Show will be at the park at 11 a.m. With the purchase of a $5 wristband, children ages two through eight can enjoy time in the foam party, bouncy houses, crafts and small child games.

At 1 p.m., there will be free live music provided by the Jerry Menzel band. Youth activities, for ages seven and up will be available with the $5 wristband at 1 p.m.

This fundraising event also will feature a live auction with local handmade items and donations at 3 p.m. The winner of the 50/50 drawing will be announced at 5 p.m.

The food stand will be serving ribeye sandwiches, hamburgers, tenderloin sandwiches, hot dogs, pulled pork sandwiches and nachos. French fries, deep-fried mushrooms, pie and ice cream will be available all day. Cold, non-alcoholic drinks and beer will be available.

The La Moille Park, established in 2012, looks to continue to develop the park through a group of local volunteers. Those interested in volunteering, donating or seeking more information, can contact Shelly Stouffer through the La Moille Park Facebook page.