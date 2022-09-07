‘It just worked;’ Norberg Memorial Home creates community sunflower field

For years, the lot behind the Norberg Memorial Home in Princeton played host to a busy community garden. As time went on the garden was used less and less until it wasn’t in use and in need of a fresh start.

Many of the original gardeners have since moved on, retired or passed away leaving the opportunity to create a new place that future generations can come to enjoy.

Instead of mowing everything down and creating another path of grass behind the business, Norberg Memorial Home Owners Janice and J.D. Smallwood used the opportunity to create another community-first amenity that the public can enjoy.

The location is now home to a community sunflower field for customers and the public alike to enjoy.

“I said ‘What if we did a sunflower field, wouldn’t that be awesome?’” Janice said. “We ordered them and found out which ones to grow. We got the fastest and tallest growing kind we could.”

After planting the first sunflowers in June of this year, the field is now home to stalks more than 10 feet tall.

“We’ve just had the right amount of rain and the right amount of everything,” Janice said. “It just worked.”

The field also features a walkway with a clearing in the middle for visitors to take a look at the inside surrounded by sunflowers.

The rise of the sunflowers also led to the arrival of some bees that enjoy the newfound field.

While the field is available for those looking to enjoy the sunflowers or take photos, the owners ask that visitors are respectful of possible services happening at the home and that they do not take sunflowers with them to ensure everyone in the community can enjoy the field.

“We are going to continue to do this as long as we can,” Janice said.

The business owners have already begun looking forward to possible improvements and features they can create for the field’s visitors.