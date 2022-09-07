2022 Central Bank Homestead Medallion Hunt clues

Clues will be released at 5 p.m. daily until the medallion has been found.

Clue #1: This year’s Homestead Medallion Hunt is underway

Good luck to all of you as you play

This year’s theme is “Small Town Big Heart”

This game is much harder than throwing a dart

The colors for the year are blue and white

Be aware of others as you look day and night

Clue #2: The race is to see who can find it the fastest

The bar is set high but we know you can pass this

Keep your search within the city lines

When you’re all grown up, you will remember these times

After clue #2 you’re one step closer to the spot

Everyone learned a little bit, but we didn’t share a lot

Clue #3: Many of you are playing our game

In hopes of a little fame

But don’t get blue trying to understand our clues

The path will lead you through

Let your feet hit the concrete

For riding in the parade is a real treat

Clue #4: We are now on clue #4!

This year’s hunt is on a different playing field than ever before

Park yourself, grab a snack & pull out a map

The location may be a little rocky so put on your thinking cap

Winning a thousand dollars you will become homestead royalty

From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for your continued loyalty