September 06, 2022
Shaw Local
Local News | Bureau County Republican

Photos: Princeton Youth 5th Grade Football team gives back with community service project

Team completes the first of two community service projects

By Shaw Local News Network
Members of the team spent the day dispersing mulch in the playground for the Princeton Park District.

Members of the team spent the day dispersing mulch in the playground for the Princeton Park District. (Photo provided by T-Jay Alvarado)

The 5th Grade Princeton youth Football team completed the first of two community service projects on Friday before picking up a win on Saturday.

the team spent the day laying out and dispersing mulch in the playground area as a way to give back to the Princeton Park District.

On Saturday, the team was able to pick up a win over Dixon. In the win, the team’s manager, Zane Britton, was able to get into the game for a play at the start of the second half and scored his dream touchdown with players on both sides cheering him on.

Princeton's 5th grade youth football team finished its community service project up on Friday.

Princeton's 5th grade youth football team finished its community service project up on Friday. (Photo provided by T-Jay Alvarado)