Photos: Princeton Youth 5th Grade Football team gives back with community service project

The 5th Grade Princeton youth Football team completed the first of two community service projects on Friday before picking up a win on Saturday.

the team spent the day laying out and dispersing mulch in the playground area as a way to give back to the Princeton Park District.

On Saturday, the team was able to pick up a win over Dixon. In the win, the team’s manager, Zane Britton, was able to get into the game for a play at the start of the second half and scored his dream touchdown with players on both sides cheering him on.