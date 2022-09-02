Scooter’s Coffee in Princeton holds grand opening

Scooter’s Coffee, located at 15 East Century Drive in Princeton, held its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday for the drive through location.

Scooter’s workers, Chamber of Commerce Representatives, city officials and various members of the public were in attendance to officially welcome the coffee chain’s newest location.

Scooter’s Coffee was founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles in Bellevue, Nebraska. Since its founding, Scooter’s has now expanded to include over 450 locations in 26 states across the nation.

Through the company’s commitment to build new stores in over 30 states, Scooter’s plans to open many additional locations in 2022 and beyond.

Scooter’s management stated that since they began serving customers in Princeton, they have been welcomed with a steady stream of business.

Customers of Scooter’s Coffee can visit the drive through location and also order through the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app.

With the app, customers can customize their drinks, pay ahead and opt for quick pick up in the drive through lane. Customers will also receive ‘smiles’ for every dollar spent which can be used toward free drinks.

Scooter’s Coffee in Princeton is open from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays and open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.