Evangelical Covenant Church in Princeton to host weekly basics of Christian faith course

The Evangelical Covenant Church in Princeton will host a free 11-week course entitled Alpha on the basics of Christian faith, for those interested in exploring the meaning of life.

Each session will include a meal, short video and an open discussion as all perspectives are welcome.

Alpha will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursdays from Sept. 15 through Dec. 1. No class will be held on Nov. 24. The session will meet at the church located at 24 N. Main St. in Princeton.

For more details or to sign up, visit www.eccprinceton.org/adults or call 815-875-2124. Registration deadline is Monday, Sept. 12.